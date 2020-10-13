Central board schools hold online exam; some ask for hard copy

Some ask for hard copy of answer sheet

While the State government has announced holiday till October 30 for schools affiliated to the State board, schools affiliated to central boards continue to hold online classes and examinations. What is however irking some parents is that some of the schools are asking them to submit the physical copy of answer scripts.

A parent, whose child is in class eight in a North Bengaluru school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, said the online examination began on Monday. “We have to send photos of the answer papers once the child finishes the examination. However, we have been told to submit physical copies of the answer scripts as well as it makes it easy for teachers to evaluate. Many teachers complained that the photos were not clear, making it difficult to correct the papers,” the parent added.

Another parent, whose son studies in a school in South Bengaluru affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, said the school had asked the parents to click pictures of the answer scripts, convert the files into PDF, and mail it to the subject teacher as soon as they complete the test. “They also asked us to drop the papers in a carton box kept at the school, so that it would help teachers evaluate,” a parent said. However, after several parents protested and refused to come to school to drop off the papers, the management relented and said there was no need to bring a copy to school.

Mansoor Ali Khan, general secretary, Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association, said with the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the State, it was not advisable for schools to urge parents to drop the answer scripts.