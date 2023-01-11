Central agencies searching properties in Thirthahalli related to Mangaluru cooker blast accused

January 11, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Hassan

Sleuths of Central agencies have been searching properties at Thirthahalli, in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, belonging to the accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast.

Officials of both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate are believed to be in town. However, there is no official statement on the operation by either of the agencies.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told mediapersons that he had received information that the ED is searching properties in Thirthahalli belonging to suspected terrorists, following the Mangaluru cooker blast.

Mohammed Shariq, accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast case, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, who has been arrested in connection with the trial blast in September 2022, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taha, accused in the Al Hindu Islamic State Bengaluru terror module case, are natives of Thirthahalli.

The officers also questioned former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar. They are believed to have asked him about the rental agreement of the Congress party’s office in Thirthahalli. The office is located in a building owned by Abdul Majid, father of Mohammed Shariq.

“The party has a rental agreement with Abdul Majid for eight years after paying an initial deposit of ₹10 lakh and a rent of ₹1,000 per month. The party has nothing to do with Abdul Majid, other than the rental agreement,” the former Minister said.

