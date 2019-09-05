Central agencies, official machinery being misused to throttle Oppn., says Siddaramaiah

Congress workers on Wednesday staged protests and erected road blockades in Mysuru condemning the arrest of the former Minister D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate.

The busy Mysuru-Nanjangud highway was blocked by party activists led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar near Gundurao Nagar and the protest brought traffic to a standstill for sometime. The authorities later diverted the traffic while the protest continued but Mr. Somashekar was taken into custody by the police.

At the Gandhi Square in the heart of the city, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who addressed the Congress workers said Shivakumar’s arrest was a reflection of ‘vendetta politics’ being pursued by the BJP and averred that the Congress would seek legal recourse and standby DKS. He said the Central agencies and official machinery including the CBI, ED and IT departments were being misused to throttle the opposition.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said people of the State were watching the developments and would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and went on to describe the arrest as a ‘ploy to finish the Opposition’.

“DKS has not violated any law nor failed to heed any of the summons issued to him by the ED. Hence, there was no need to arrest him,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He rejected the contention of the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that the State had nothing to do with the current developments and said the Centre would not have arrested DKS without the knowledge of the BJP in the State. “The arrest of P .Chidamabaram and DKS are politically motivated,” he added.

Congress workers had gathered in large numbers at Gandhi Square in the city centre to condemn the arrest and MLAs Yathindra, Tanveer Sait and others were present. Similar protests were held in front of the court complex, Bogadi Road, Teresian College Circle, etc.

In Mysuru, the BJP office on the Devaparthiva Road in Chamarajapuram was provided security and a few policemen were deployed to prevent any trouble or to foil Congress activists’ attempt to gather and demonstrate there.