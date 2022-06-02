Centenary fete: MMCRI reaches out to its alumni

· Details on the past students settled in India and abroad are being gathered for seeking their support ahead of the 100th year celebrations; 9,700 past students identified and a directory on old students is also being brought out

· Department-wise works that can be carried out as part of the expansion and development of teaching hospitals shared with the alumni association which is in touch with the past students

* Alumni in United States had talks on making the centenary memorable: Dean Dr H N Dinesh

Shankar Bennur

The management of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) is in the process of identifying the alumni settled in India and across the world and seek their support – in improving the facilities at the teaching hospitals of the institute – ahead of the centenary celebrations. So far, 9,700 past students had been identified and the MMCRI officials are in touch with the MMCRI Alumni Association which is coordinating with the old students in making the centenary fete a memorable one.

Also, the MMCRI is bringing out a directory of past students based on the records it has since 1996 and nearly 70 per cent of the information has been gathered. It also makes efforts to compile details from different sources about the past students from the year 1985.

Already, the management has shared details on in what way the alumni can help the institution – helping in expanding the departments, donating medical equipment, creating infrastructure and so on. The association would be communicating with the past students through its network as the MMCRI cannot receive the funds directly. The help can either be extended through the association or directly from the past students.

The MMCRI is completing 100 years in 2024 and plans are afoot to make it memorable since it is one of the oldest and prestigious medical institutions in the country.

FCRA registration

MMCRI Dean and Director H.N. Dinesh told The Hindu that MMCRI is getting itself registered under the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA), 2010 to facilitate the old students settled abroad to contribute funds for the development works in view of the centenary fete.

From ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh, the students can contribute the sum and the department-wise work estimates have been sent to the alumni association which will be dealing with its members and other old students who haven’t become its members, he added.

The works will be executed through the association if the donor wishes so. The association is ready to take up the responsibility and ensure the past students’ services to their alma mater, he said.

North American alumni

“Mysore Medical College Graduates’ Association of North America had a round of talks with its members ahead of the centenary and it will be spelling out its plans soon. Likewise, the batch-wise past students settled in other countries and in India are forming groups and holding discussions on what needs to be done. A clarity on their contributions, projects and support will be known by July-end,” Dr. Dinesh said.

DPR for restoration ready

Meanwhile, the detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation of MMCRI’s teaching hospitals – K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium – is ready and it will be submitted to the government. “The report is ready incorporating all factors in view of the buildings being heritage ones,” the dean said.