Centenary celebrations of Pandit Rajguru begin today

The year-long centenary celebrations of Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru, the renowned Hindustani vocalist from the State, will start on Saturday, the day that marks his 100th birth anniversary.

Pandit Rajguru, hailing from Dharwad, was from the Kirana Gharana and a student of the music legend Sawai Gandharva along with Gangubai Hangal and Bhimsen Joshi. A Padma Bhushan recipient, he died in 1991. He was a contemporary of Kumara Gandharva and Mallikarjun Mansoor.

Parameshwara Hegde, a noted Hindustani vocalist and a student of Pandit Rajguru, said, “Rajguru Smruti, a trust in memory of the late musician, will hold a concert every month through the year.”

The first concert will have vocalist Rekha Bhat, Kotemane, and Pt. Prabir Bhattacharya on the sitar. It will be held on Saturday at Subhash Bhavan, Ideal Homes Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru.