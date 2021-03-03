Centenarians take the jab

Bengaluru

03 March 2021 03:02 IST

Several eminent personalities including Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and Karnataka Lokayukta P. Vishwanatha Shetty apart from centenarians and nonagenarians have taken the jab since Monday when the second phase was rolled out. While the Governor got the shot at the vaccination centre at K.C. General Hospital, the Lokayukta was vaccinated at M.S. Ramaiah Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

On the first day on Monday, 102-year-old Subramanian K.N., a retired army officer, received the shot at Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal. Another 97-year-old Ramaswamy Parthasarthy got vaccinated at Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road. Besides, Narayan Murthy, Infosys founder, his wife Sudha Murty and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder, also took the shot at Narayana Health City on Monday.

