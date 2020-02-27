Centenarian scholar Sudhakar Chaturvedi passes away

Bengaluru

27 February 2020 14:54 IST

Sudhakar Chaturvedi, centenarian Vedic scholar and Gandhian, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. Unverified claims put his age at 122.

Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and later by the Arya Samaj movement, he had won many honours in his long life. ‘Chaturvedi’ was a title given to him for his mastery over the four Vedas.

He was witness to many events in the Independence movement. He had in several interviews said that he was an eyewitness to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

