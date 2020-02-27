Centenarian scholar Sudhakar Chaturvedi passes away

Sudhakar Chaturvedi, centenarian Vedic scholar and Gandhian, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. Unverified claims put his age at 122.
Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and later by the Arya Samaj movement, he had won many honours in his long life. ‘Chaturvedi’ was a title given to him for his mastery over the four Vedas.
He was witness to many events in the Independence movement. He had in several interviews said that he was an eyewitness to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.