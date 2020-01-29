Karnataka

Census to begin in State from April 15

The Census 2021 will begin in Karnataka from April 15, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

The first phase of the Census would be held from April 15 to May 29, the Minister told reporters here on Wednesday.

For the first time, the enumeration would be a paperless exercise. Census authorities would create an exclusive app to help the public to send their details through their mobile phones, he explained.

Apart from individual details, the public would also have to mention their Aadhaar number during the Census process, the Minister said. Mentioning the Aadhaar number would help the government in making decisions on inclusion of beneficiaries in its various development schemes, he said.

Teachers and Revenue Department officials would be involved in the Census process to be taken up after the annual examinations in the present academic year, he said.

