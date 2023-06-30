CeNS researchers develop high-capacity anode for next gen Lithium-ion batteries

June 30, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A team of researchers at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) have developed a high-capacity anode for next generation Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). An anode is an electrode of an electrical device through which conventional current enters the device.

The CeNS led by Dr. H.S.S. Ramakrishna Matte has developed a high-capacity anode. According to the Department of Science and Technology, it is extremely stable at high rates, and could be a potential alternative to the commercial graphite anode for safe, stable, and rapid-charging next-generation LIBs with higher storage capacity.

“With the growing global demand for energy and the alarming environmental repercussions of the continued usage of fossil fuels, the development of clean and efficient energy storage devices has become the need of the hour. LIBs, with their high energy density, have become one of the most reliable energy storage devices with a host of diverse applications ranging from powering portable electronics to fuelling hybrid electric vehicles. Further, the requirements for the next-generation LIBs are now focused towards improving the safety, capacity, stability, and charging speed of the batteries,” said the Department of Science and Technology.

Dr. Matte’s team has developed a high-capacity anode that is extremely stable at high rates and the anode is a ternary FeOOH-rGO-MnO2 composite anode synthesised by a simple low-temperature synthetic procedure.

The work, which is published in ACS Applied Energy Materials, showcases the stable cycling performance of the anode at high rates, wherein it delivered capacities of 956, 842, and 688 mAh g-1 (milliampere-hours per gram mass- unit of specific capacity) at 1, 2, and 5 A g-1 respectively for 200 cycles along with cycling stability of 900 mAh g-1 at 1 A g-1 for 100 cycles.

A patent has also been filed based on this work which could be a potential alternative to the commercial graphite anode in LIBs.

