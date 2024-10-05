CEN stations to get officials of SP rank: Home Minister

Home minister G. Parameshwara has said that in order to prevent the increasing number of cybercrimes in the State, officials of the rank of Superintendent of Police would be appointed to the already existing CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime) police stations.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting various departments and laboratories of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Dharwad on Saturday, Dr. Parameshwara said that in the wake of the spurt in cybercrimes across the nation, requisite advanced training would be given to police personnel and officials.

“At present, there are 43 CEN police stations in the State headed by officials of Deputy Superintendent of Police. In the coming days, officials of the SP rank will be appointed to these police stations and special training modules will be designed for the staff and officials. In this regard, NFSU will be of great help to the Police Department,” he said.

The Home Minister said that with the advent of technology, the nature of the crimes had undergone change and so were the ways of investigation. Accordingly, the CEN police would get specialised training, he said.

He said the State government had waged a war against the drug menace and the Chief Minister had constituted a special taskforce for the purpose. Although various measures had been taken to check the menace, the cultivation of hydro ganja within four walls of a room had become a challenge. Over 10,000 foreign nationals resided in Bengaluru and particularly African nationals were being monitored continuously. In the last one year, hundreds of students who were engaged in drug rackets had been deported to their respective nations, he said.

Subsequently, addressing the students of NFSU, he said there was great scope for students of forensic sciences in the coming days and their services would be required in varied fields. He said that for investigating crimes along with use of technological aids, the services of experts were required. The reports given by cyberexperts and data would play a prominent role in adjudicating such cases, he said.

Director of NFSU briefed about the training being given to the students and also on various subjects that were part of the curriculum and practical training.

The Minister visited the laboratories and watched the presentations. MLAs Prasad Abbayya and N.H. Konaraddi, IGP of North Range Vikas Kumar, and Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar were present.

