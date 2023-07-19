CEN police nab man possessing ganja

July 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Sleuths of Mysuru district Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station nabbed a person allegedly possessing ganja at Sathgalli village on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

A statement from the police said a team of police personnel led by Inspector of Mysuru district CEN police station Purshotham acted on a tip off and nabbed the accused.

The police have seized one kg and 555 gm of ganja and the two-wheeler used to transport the narcotics. A case has been registered in CEN police station and investigation is underway.