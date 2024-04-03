Cell set up to monitor fake news, poll code violation

April 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Divya Prabhu has said that to check the spread of fake news in the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections, a social media monitoring cell has been set up as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

In a press release, Ms. Prabhu has said that the social media cell will keep an eye on exaggerated posts and reports published on social media and OTT platforms and it will take steps to check violation and act against violations.

She has said that the social media cell will work round the clock and monitor poll code violations also. A 20-member team headed by a Senior Assistant Director of Information and Publicity and comprising an Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Media, technical experts and teachers will be handling the cell.

The cell will keep an eye on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Telegram, YouTube and web portals and screen all types of news stories, including audio and video clips.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that in case of poll code violations, the source of the post will be traced through the links and screen shots. Then those responsible for spreading the post will be booked under the provisions of Representation of People Act and other relevant provisions of law for violation of poll code.

