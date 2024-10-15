Celebrations today to mark Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Belagavi

To celebrate the visit of Swami Vivekananda to Belagavi, an event will be organised at the Sri Swami Vivekananda Smarak in Risaldar Galli in the Old City on Wednesday.

A mass bhajan will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A set of cultural programmes will be held later.

Entry is free.

The house of advocate Sadashivrao Bhate, near the Khade Bazaar Police Station, where the monk lived for three days, has been turned into a memorial.

The other place where the seer stayed was the guesthouse of a forest officer Haripada Mitra in the Belagavi Fort.

The room has been preserved in the original style. The State government has built a large memorial and prayer hall on the premises.

Swami Vivekanand spent 12 days in Belagavi from October 16 to 27 in 1892, before his travel to the U.S. for the Parliament of Religions.