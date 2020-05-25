Celebrations low key in Vijayapura

Vijayapura

25 May 2020 16:33 IST

Following the nation-wide lockdown and prohibition by the government on mass religious activities, Eid-ul-fitr festival remained completely low key and simple here.

Eidgah, the central place where special prayers are offered, remained locked, which perhaps never happened in the history of the place.

Similarly, Jama Masjid, the biggest mosque of the district, did not see large number of people offering namaz.

With masjids remaining closed, Muslims chose to offer prayers at home only as per the direction of clerics who had appealed to the people not to offer mass prayers, to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 virus.

A large number of Muslims appeared to have followed the appeal of clerics not to purchase new clothes in order to express solidarity with poor people this year. Therefore, most were seen wearing old clothes on Eid.

The effect of the lockdown was visible not only on garments’ shops as people desisted from buying new clothes, it was also seen on supply of milk.

Since preparing of a special sweet with milk being a primary ingredient is intrinsic part of the Eid, large quantum of milk is purchased normally during Ramzan. But this year, the purchased dipped, according officials of KMF.

Sanjiv Dixit, Managing Director, KMF, saiddemand for milk reduced by 20 per cent this year owing to lockdown.

“Every year, we have been noticing a steady increase in the demand for milk during Eid. Normally, there is an increase of at least 20,000 litres every year, but this year we have seen decline in the demand, this is attributed to lockdown”, he said.