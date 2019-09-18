Kalyana Karnataka: celebrations in Yadgir, Raichur districts

Since September 17, 1948, Hyderabad Karnataka region was celebrating Liberation Day as Hyderabad Karnataka. But, this time, it celebrated the day as Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day as the region has been renamed by the Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the State. Thus, the day will always bring a special happiness to the people, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, B. Sriramulu has said.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the PU College Ground in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Mr. Sriramulu, who recalled the atrocities of the Razakars on the people of Hyderabad Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburagi and Raichur (Ballari was in British Presidency), said the name changed had occurred following a demand from the people of the region. He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa renamed the region in the memory of the Sharanas and saints of the 12th Century who led the fight for equality in society.

The Minister said that Mr. Yediyurappa will surely work to develop the region and release grants for development in health, education and other key sectors. “We will take up issues seriously and implement development programmes during the rest of term of the government,” he added.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, ZP president Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, ZP CEO Shilpa Sharma and others were present.

In Raichur

In Raichur, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works and Social Welfare Govind M. Karjol unfurled the national flag as part of the Kalyana Karnataka celebrations.

He said that 60,53,321 farmers are benefiting under the Pradhamantri Kisan Samman Scheme, which provide them ₹ 10,000 — ₹ 6,000 from the Centre and ₹ 4,000 from the State. As per a declaration by the Chief Minister, ₹ 100 crore loan taken by weavers has been waived.

Under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, an action plan for ₹ 231 crore has been submitted for 2019-20. So far, 2,857 works have taken up. Of them, 1,583 have been completed and 852 are in progress, he said.

MP Raja Amareshwar Naik, legislators Shivaraj Patil, Basanagowda Daddal, Shivanagowda Naik and Basavaraj Itagi, president of ZP Adimani Veeralakshmi, Deputy Commisisoner R. Venkatesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, ZP CEO Lakshmikanth Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Santosh Kumar and others were present.