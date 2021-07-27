Celebrations break out in Hubballi, Shiggaon

Bommai’s followers burst crackers and distribute sweets

As the announcement on Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s elevation as Chief Minister came on Tuesday night, the followers of Mr. Bommai burst crackers and distributed sweets at the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

BJP members, led by Kiran Uppar and several others, gathered at the Kittur Chennamma Circle soon after the announcement was made and they celebrated their leader’s elevation to the Chief Minister’s post.

In Unkal village, which is now part of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and is the native place of Mr. Bommai’s mother, people celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

In Shiggaon, Mr. Bommai’s home constituency, his followers came out in large numbers and burst crackers at traffic junctions and distributed sweets.

Similar celebrations were held in Haveri, where he served as district in-charge Minister ever since the BJP government under outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa came into existence in the State.

Meanwhile, a giant “Elakki Haara” (a garland of cardamom), for which Haveri is famous, was sent on Tuesday night to Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony. Artist Usmansab Patavegar and his family have made the huge garland using five kilograms of cardamom. The garland was prepared and sent to Bengaluru within hours of the announcement.