Celebrations as operations start at Infosys Hubballi

As some of the employees of IT giant Infosys started their work from the company’s Hubballi campus on Monday, residents of Hubballi, particularly IT professionals and students, and others celebrated the moment by cutting cake, distributing sweets and singing songs.

Members and convenors of the Start Infosys Hubballi team, who had launched a campaign, including postcard campaign, seeking a start to the Hubballi campus of Infosys, led the celebrations just outside the Infosys office here.

They were joined by students, various professionals and also farmers, some of whom had given away their land for the airport and IT SEZ.

The IT giant has so far not made any official announcement on beginning operations from Hubballi campus. However, some of its employees posted their photographs of them beginning work from the Hubballi DC of Infosys on social media.

Meanwhile, the company also held walk-in interview for support staff to work at its Hubballi office. Many job aspirants lined up for this.

The campaign team members were joined by members of Zee Minor Band, who sang thespian Rajkumar’s hit number “Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku”, even as students danced.

Founder of NS Infotech Santosh Huralikoppi termed the day as a historic one as the launch of operations at the Hubbballi office of Infosys will help prevent many youth in the region from going to bigger cities in search of jobs.

Executive Director of IBMR Group of Institutions Riyaz Basri congratulated the team for mobilising support for the campaign and urged students to get inspired by the achievers.

Expressing happiness over the development and thanking the company directors for the move, Santosh Naragund of Start Infosys Hubballi said that the campaign will continue till the company increased the number of employees in Hubballi to 1,500. He said that various professionals from the region and from across the country have extended support to the campaign and hoped that in the coming days, more IT-BT companies will start functioning from Hubballi.

As many as 15 farmers from Gokul village, including Nagendra Pujar, Ramappa Unakal, Krishna Ballari, and others, who had parted with their land for the establishment of Hubballi campus of Infosys, expressed happiness over the development. They displayed the letter of the State government regarding providing employment to one member of each family that has given away its farmland for the company and sought early implementation of the guarantee given.

A host of professionals, including Prasad Roodagi, Sham Naragund, Vijay Sai, R.J. Rashid, Ottilie Anbankumar, Shivayogi Hublikar, Nachiket Jamadar, Roma Hiremath, and several others took part in the celebrations.