ADVERTISEMENT

Celebration time for farmers in Kalaburagi

January 11, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer and his family saying their prayers in their fields during Ellu Amavasya celebrations at Khanadal village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

It was celebration time for the farming community across Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Casting aside their differences and cutting across caste and communal lines, farmers celebrated Ellu Amavasya, a harvest festival falling on a New Moon Day, to pay their respects to their Mother Earth and performed a special ritual for a good harvest in the coming days.

Farmers along with their families and friends gathered in their agriculture fields and offered prayers to the standing jowar crop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The special recipes prepared with pulses and green vegetables on the occasion were offered to standing crops and Mother Earth by throwing it in all directions of the fields believing that the field blesses them yield good crop in the coming season.

Then, the special dishes were shared with the families and friends.

Farmers also worshipped cattle in their homes on the occasion before going to their fields.

Ellu Amavasya is celebrated to mark the end of the kharif season on the New Moon Day of the Pushya month of the Hindu Lunar calendar.

Meanwhile, those who missed going to agriculture fields celebrated the festival at public gardens and parks in the city along with their family members and friends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US