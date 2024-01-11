Celebration time for farmers in Kalaburagi

January 11, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

It was celebration time for the farming community across Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Casting aside their differences and cutting across caste and communal lines, farmers celebrated Ellu Amavasya, a harvest festival falling on a New Moon Day, to pay their respects to their Mother Earth and performed a special ritual for a good harvest in the coming days.

Farmers along with their families and friends gathered in their agriculture fields and offered prayers to the standing jowar crop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special recipes prepared with pulses and green vegetables on the occasion were offered to standing crops and Mother Earth by throwing it in all directions of the fields believing that the field blesses them yield good crop in the coming season.

Then, the special dishes were shared with the families and friends.

Farmers also worshipped cattle in their homes on the occasion before going to their fields.

Ellu Amavasya is celebrated to mark the end of the kharif season on the New Moon Day of the Pushya month of the Hindu Lunar calendar.

Meanwhile, those who missed going to agriculture fields celebrated the festival at public gardens and parks in the city along with their family members and friends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.