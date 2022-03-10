Celebration outside BJP office in Mysuru

BJP workers gathered outside the party office in Mysuru today and burst into celebrations after learning about the party’s performance in the Assembly elections in four out of the five States which went to polls recently.

As the news of the counting of votes began trickling in, the workers arrived at the party office in Chamarajapuram. Holding party flags and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait, the party workers shouted slogans and distributed sweets.

BJP’s Mysuru district president Mangala Somashekar and party corporators joined the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the BJP’s performance is a triumphant performance in the “semi-finals” and expressed confidence of victory in the “final” Lok Sabha elections of 2024. “In between, the party will also win the Assembly elections in Karnataka”, he said.

Contending that the Congress party’s decline had begun, Mr. Simha said people had not supported the party even though it launched Priyanka Vadra, stating that she resembled late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Even Rahul Gandhi had failed the party, he said before claiming that the Congress was on the lookout for a new leader.