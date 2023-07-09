Celebration of Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hills likely to be allowed this year

July 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mahisha Dasara celebration, which had not been allowed atop Chamundi Hills during the just concluded BJP government’s tenure in Karnataka, is expected to be allowed in the coming Dasara season.

Minister for Social Justice H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, gave an indication to the effect while fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru on Mahisha Dasara celebrations this year.

Mr. Mahadevappa pointed out that the Indian Constitution provided the right to freedom of religious practices and freedom of expression. “Who can curtail the freedom? There is no scope (for curtailment) in the Constitution unless there is a law and order problem or distortion of history,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the denial of permission for Mahisha Dasara celebrations atop Chamundi Hills during the BJP regime in the State, Mr. Mahadevappa said the celebrations were a choice of the people. “It is people’s choice. It is their option,” he said while adding that a political party or the government has nothing do to with the fundamental rights.

It may be mentioned here that the Mahisha Dasara Organising Committee began the tradition of celebrating the legacy of Mahishasura as a “just and benevolent ruler” a few years ago by garlanding the statue of Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hills.

However, the festival was strongly opposed by BJP leaders including Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, when the saffron party was in power in the State. The authorities had denied the organisers permission to celebrate the festival atop Chamundi Hills.

High power committee meeting

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahadevappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed the authorities to begin preparations for Dasara celebrations this year and the high power committee is scheduled to meet later this month.