Celebration Mysuru Marathon organised

The 14th edition of Celebration Mysuru Marathon conducted by Life is Calling, a sports management company, was held on Sunday and drew an enthusiastic response from the public.

The event included a 30 km run, a 21 km half marathon, 10 km run for participants above 16 years of age and a 5 km run/walk for those between 11 and 16 years.

While the 30 km, 21 km half marathon and 10 km runs were competitive with participants from different parts of the State and country, the 5 km run was a celebration ‘fun run’, according to the organisers. It was a non-competitive category to encourage participants from across Karnataka to take part in the event.

The event was also an effort to promote fitness, a Green Mysuru and to encourage people to say No to Drugs, the organisers added.

Life is Calling has promoted sporting events like marathons and cycling in different cities of Karnataka and so far have conducted more than 150 such running events in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, etc. The company also said that it will launch the 11th edition of Thump! Celebration Bangalore Marathon on December 1, 2024, on the NICE corridor.