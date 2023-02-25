Celebrating World Cochlear Implant Day through free surgeries

February 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

KLE’S Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital, Belagavi, celebrated “World Cochlear Implant Day” by performing two free surgeries on children for curing deafness.

The day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the first ever cochlear implantation surgery done in France in 1957.

According to a press release issued by Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital, two free cochlear implant surgeries under the government of Karnataka programme were performed on Friday.

The successful surgeries were carried out under the mentor surgeon Dr. Vasanthi Anand from Bengaluru, ENT Surgeon and Cochlear Implant Coordinator Dr. Priti Hajare and supported by Speech therapist and audiologist Pavan Kamble.

As per the release, in the last 2 months, four children have been benefitted with free cochlear implant surgery for their congenital deafness.

It is estimated that over 7,00,000 people around the world have a cochlear implant; there are many more who could still benefit from this life-changing technology. Celebrating Cochlear Implant Day helps raise awareness for cochlear implants so that more people learn about it and many more children can benefit from it for free, the release said.

According to World Health Organisaion (WHO), deafness affects 466 million people worldwide with 63 million people in India. Four to 6 of every 1,000 newborn babies suffer from hearing loss since birth in India. Even adults can have permanent hearing loss due to various reasons. In children, the causes can becongenital (genetic/non genetic), maternal infections and acquired causes. Genetic or familial hearing loss accounts for 50% of cases in children. Consanguineous marriage also plays a significant role in congenital hearing loss, the release said.

The surgery can be performed at any age. As the child’s brain development is maximum till the age of 5 to 7, the surgery will have the best result if performed at very early age. Children as young as even 10 months of age can undergo cochlear implant surgery. Under the Government of Karnataka Scheme, children up to the age of 6 can be benefitted, for free cochlear implant surgery.

KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital, Belagavi, is the first empanelled private hospital to carry out cochlear implant surgery in North Karnataka under the Karnataka government Scheme, the release said.