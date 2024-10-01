Celebrating wildlife week with bird walk in six cities across India

For this year’s National Wildlife Week, Early Bird, an initiative of Karnataka-based Nature Conservation Foundation, has joined hands with Mumbai-based Ataavi Bird Foundation to organise six bird walks across India.

The walks would be held in Kolkata, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi, Gobuk in Arunachal Pradesh and Shirgao in Goa, on October 6th and 8th starting at 7 a.m. offering the participants an opportunity to explore the birds in their region.

According to the organisers, the walks have been designed for children between 10 and 13 years of age to give them a deeper understanding of birds beyond mere identification.

By exploring bird habitats and behaviour, and engaging in fun activities, Early Bird expects participants to develop a holistic appreciation for birds. The children will be guided by nature educators throughout the walk.

Event details

The bird walk would be held with the help of partner organisations, including Birdwatcher’s Society, SPROUTS, Aranya Outreach, the GreenHub project and The Learning Forest. While the walk in Gobuk would be held on October 8, the walks in all the other regions would be on October 6.

Early Bird is a learning programme by NCF aimed to bring children closer to birds and nature. According to the organisation, the 10-year-old programme has so far reached 3 lakh children through distribution of innovative educational materials on Indian birds available in 10 Indian languages besides English.

The registrations for the walk can be done at https://bit.ly/6walks