Celebrating unsung heroes of freedom struggle from Mysuru region

Heard of Bomber Kalayya or Venkatagiriayya of Mandya ? It is unlikely as the mainstream narrative of Freedom Struggle as reflected in the popular texts of history or the gazetteer tend to focus on the key leaders and their contribution.

But the Centre’s Digital District Repository section on the website amritmahotsav.nic.in has details of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom struggle and contributed in their way to the event that culminated in India attaining freedom on August 15, 1947.

The list has 23 personalities from Mandya district and 16 personalities from Mysuru and though some of them are well-known locally and their works have been documented in the Mysore Gazetteer, the new generation may not have heard of them at all.

The details provided are skeletal in some cases but is more elaborate in case of a few others. With regard to Bomber Kalayya it is mentioned that he belonged to Mallanayakana Katte village of Mandya taluk. He was the son of Javaregowda and Lingamma and completed his primary education in the local village, secondary education in Mandya and studied till intermediate at Maharajas College, in Mysuru.

The other details provided about Kalayya are that he was inspired by the national leaders and the Freedom struggle and he took part in the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is mentioned that on September 15, 1942, Kalayya, along with Khadri Shamanna, exploded a country bomb in the Maharaja College complex. He was arrested by the police and sentenced by a local court to six months of imprisonment. But nothing much is known about his activities after he served the sentence.

In case of Venkatagiriayya, the details are still minimal. He is known to have been the contemporary of other freedom fighters in the district like of H K Veeranna Gowda, P.N. Javare Gowda, A.G. Bandi Gowda, and others. Venkatagiriayya took part in the Quit India movement and was arrested on September 9, 1942 and imprisoned despite his failing health. His condition aggravated due to ill-treatment and malnourishment following which he was shifted to Srirangapatna sub-jail and died in custody.

About the local events, it is documented that festivals became entwined with freedom struggle movement in Kodagu district. During the Huttari festival, there was an appeal to the people not to celebrate the harvest festival with traditional gaiety as thousands of people were in jail. While the new crop was harvested the celebration entailed hoisting the national flag and saluting it as also wearing khadi, according to the website. People also registered their support for the movement by assembling in their villages and hoisting the flag

The website has district-wise details of lesser-known freedom fighters from all the States though the contribution of some of them are well-documented in the gazetteers or there are roads or circles named after them. In Mysuru the names of Tagadur Ramchandra Rao, Sahukar Channayya, Yashodhara Dasappa, H.C. Dasappa, Agaram Rangaiah, etc., are listed along with a brief description of their role in the freedom struggle.