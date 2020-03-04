Celebrating the power of women

Women employees of the railways taking out a bike ride in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

04 March 2020 21:51 IST

‘Power Walk’ held as part of Women’s Day celebrations

Around 350 railway employees participated in the ‘Power Walk’, which was organised by the Hubballi division of South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday as part of the forthcoming International Women’s Day.

Women bike riders and cyclists, officers, staff, schoolchildren, and Scouts and Guides participated in the walk.

Divisional Railway Manager of Hubbali division Arvind Malkhede, president of Hubballi division’s Women’s Welfare Organisation Meenal Gandhe, Additional Divisional Railway Manager S.K. Jha, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Christine Borgohain, and others jointly flagged off the Power Walk.

The participants raised slogans on women empowerment and capabilities of women.

Congratulating women on the occasion, Mr. Malkhede said that in Indian Railways, a campaign on International Women’s Day was being observed from March 1 to 10.

The theme for the current year was “Each for equal”, which signified that collectively each one of us could help create a gender equal world, he said.

“Indian society has high respect towards women. They are working on a par with men. In Hubballi division, around 69 women are working as track women. Women are also working in carriage and wagon workshop and are doing maintenance works efficiently. They are contributing to the progress of this nation,” he said.

After the walk, colourful cultural programmes were presented by schoolchildren and volunteers of the Scouts and Guides.