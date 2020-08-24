Celebrating the birthday of blessed children

Belagavi

24 August 2020 19:12 IST

The birthday of Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru, senior seer of the Bhalki Hiremath, is a unique event in Bidar district. The Hiremath Sansthan Vidya Peetha Trust that he heads has been celebrating it as a common birthday of orphaned children rescued by the Hiremath.

The practice began 16 years ago when the seer heard of an abandoned baby in Ujani village near Aurad in Bidar district. The seer went to court seeking permission to adopt the child.

Four years later, the Hiremath got registered as a recognised adoption institution under the Central adoption resource agency.

The Hiremath has rescued and raised 71 abandoned children and given them in adoption till now.

The Hiremath also has 21 children under its care at present. They are waiting to be adopted. Nine children with special needs are being cared for.

Some have been sent to private educational institutions, some to schools for special children, one to the Adi Chunchangiri School for the Blind and others to the National Residential School for Deaf and Dumb in Bengaluru.

The seer announced in 2004 that his birthday on August 25 be celebrated as the day of blessed children, every year.

The residents of Bhalki town and surrounding villages come to the Hiremath to celebrate the festival.

They give gifts and distribute sweets to children. The Hiremath also brings out a special issue of its magazine, Shanti Kirana, to mark the occasion.