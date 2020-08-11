Celebrating life as it is

To send out a message that marks are not important in life, some residents of Bandur Galli here celebrated the success of a local student who cleared SSLC examination with 48.4 % marks on Tuesday.

Members of a youth association, Margai, felicitated the student by unveiling his poster, garlanding him, throwing colour powder and distributing sweets among people.

They also danced to Marathi film songs.

Harish Kadam, one of the organisers, said that they wanted to send out a message to society that marks in SSLC examination were not the most important thing in life. Pictures and videos of the celebrations were shared widely on social media.