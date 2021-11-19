Celebrate repeal of farm laws as Kisan Vijay Diwas: AAP

The day when the three farm laws are officially withdrawn in Parliament should be celebrated as “Kisan Vijay Diwas” (Farmers’ Victory Day), suggested the Mysuru district unit of Aam Aadmi Party.

Reacting to the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the withdrawal of the three farm laws, Mysuru AAP president Malavika Gubbivani said: “It is a big victory for our farmers, who were protesting peacefully for almost a year at Delhi border braving difficult conditions. Every citizen of this country must thank these farmers and their fight and sacrifice should always be remembered.”

“The death of nearly 700 farmers did not shake our PM who was forced to withdraw the laws fearing his party’s loss in elections in five states in 2022. Even now he did not mention the martyrdom of our farmers which proves that elections and votes are paramount to the party ruling at the centre,” she maintained in a statement here on Friday. If the victory of farmers has to remain in our memory eternally, the laws should be officially withdrawn in the Parliament and that day must be celebrated as “Farmers’ Victory Day”. Every citizen must revisit the hardship faced by the protesting farmers and the sacrifice made by them. That day should be celebrated every year by paying respects to martyred farmers, she suggested.