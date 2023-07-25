ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate Muharram peacefully, says Raichur SP

July 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police of Raichur district Nikhil B. has appealed to the general public to celebrate Muharram festival peacefully. The last day of festival falls on July 29.

In a release here on Monday, he said that many untoward incidents happened during last year’s celebrations in Sindhanur, Maski, Lingsugur taluks in the district and complaints have been registered in this regard.

Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur has passed prohibitory orders to prevent people from gathering in groups to celebrate the festival and taking out procession in 16 different villages and in Sirwar town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner has also passed a prohibitory orders on liquor sales between 6 a.m. on July 28 and 6 a.m. on July 30.

Mr. Nikhil further said that the Police Department has taken strict action to prevent any untoward incident that may occur during the festival.

Adequate police force has been deployed for security with one Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 14 Circle Inspectors, 41 Sub-Inspectors, 100 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 900 constables and 100 Home Guards on duty apart from the District Armed Reserve and Karnataka State Reserve Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US