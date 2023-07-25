Celebrate Muharram peacefully, says Raichur SP

July 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Yadgir

Superintendent of Police of Raichur district Nikhil B. has appealed to the general public to celebrate Muharram festival peacefully. The last day of festival falls on July 29.

In a release here on Monday, he said that many untoward incidents happened during last year’s celebrations in Sindhanur, Maski, Lingsugur taluks in the district and complaints have been registered in this regard.

Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur has passed prohibitory orders to prevent people from gathering in groups to celebrate the festival and taking out procession in 16 different villages and in Sirwar town.

The Deputy Commissioner has also passed a prohibitory orders on liquor sales between 6 a.m. on July 28 and 6 a.m. on July 30.

Mr. Nikhil further said that the Police Department has taken strict action to prevent any untoward incident that may occur during the festival.

Adequate police force has been deployed for security with one Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 14 Circle Inspectors, 41 Sub-Inspectors, 100 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 900 constables and 100 Home Guards on duty apart from the District Armed Reserve and Karnataka State Reserve Police.