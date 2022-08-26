Celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day at Gulbarga fort

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 26, 2022 20:35 IST

Kalyana Karnataka Kannadapara Sanghatanegala Okkoota has demanded the State government to celebrate the Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day on September 17 at the historical Gulbarga fort.

Jagannath Suryavanshi, honorary president of the okkoota, addressing presspersons, urged the government to hoist the national flag on September 17 at the fort.

They also demanded that the government constitute a committee to study the historical events of this region and include the history of Kalyana Karnataka into syllabus by next academic year.

