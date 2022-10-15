Celebrate ‘halal-free Deepavali’, says Sri Rama Sene chief in Hubballi

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik and office bearers of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti addressed press conference in Hubballi on Saturday giving a call for ‘halal-free Deepavali’. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Giving a call for ‘halal-free Deepavali’ celebration, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik said that purchase of ‘pooja articles’ from Muslim traders and vendors would be against ‘shastras’.

Addressing press persons along with Guruprasad Gowda of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Mutalik said that purchasing ‘pooja articles’ from Muslim vendors would be against the Hindu culture and tradition. “We will not appeal but urge the Hindus not to purchase articles required for pooja like sugarcane, flowers, fruits and banana plants from Muslim vendors. Instead, buy them from Hindu traders and vendors,” he said.

Terming the halal certification a big scam, Mr. Mutalik said that there was no recognition to halal certification from the government, but still it was being forced upon the people. “Despite not having any government recognition, organistations Jamat-E-Ulema-Hind Halal Trust and others were issuing halal certification on medicines, food and other products. A big company like Haldiram has released 140 food products with halal certification,” he said.

Mr. Mutalik urged the Union government to immediately abolish this illegal system of halal certification and the Hindu organisations would fully support the move.

He said the fund raised through halal certification by Muslim organsiations was being used to fund terrorist and anti-national activities. He even alleged that the money for KG Halli and Hubballi violence was sourced from this fund.

Mr. Guruprasad Gowda said that a separate ‘halal economy’ was being established by Muslim organisations across the globe and it had already been well established that the funds were being used for funding terror activities, which was a matter of concern. National spokesperson of Samiti Ramesh Shindhe was present.