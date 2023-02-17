Ceiling for interest-free agri loans increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh

February 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

The State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday has proposed to increase the ceiling on interest-free loans being given to farmers from the present ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

This would benefit about 30 lakh farmers as the Budget has earmarked ₹25,000 crore for disbursal for agricultural sector in the coming financial year at 0% interest rate.

The agriculture sector has grown at a healthy rate of 5.5% during 2022-23 despite erratic weather conditions. The total allocation for agriculture and allied sectors including irrigation has increased from the earlier ₹33,700 crore to ₹39,031 crore.

Revolving fund

The Budget has proposed to increase the size of revolving fund meant for taking up market intervention during the times of price crash through procurement of foodgrains under MSP scheme to ₹3,500 crore from the present ₹2,000 crore. “This is the highest quantum of revolving fund in the history of the State dedicated for MSP operations,” the Budget states.

It has also announced an additional subsidy of ₹10,000 under Bhoo Siri scheme for Kisan credit cardholders to help farmers purchase farm inputs in times of exigencies. The scheme would benefit around 50 lakh farmers in the coming financial year.

The Budget has also announced an interest subvention scheme for loans up to ₹10 lakh taken through banks for a term of five years for well performing Farmer Producers Organisations under the Mukhyamanthri Raitha Unnathi Yojane.

Two new schemes for conservation of water at a cost of ₹75 crore have been announced. They provide for development of 1,000 lakes under Sahasra Sarovara scheme and development of wells, check dams, and canals in coastal, Malnad, and semi-Malnad areas under Sahyadri Siri project. Similarly, the State Budget has announced a new scheme, Jalanidhi, to improve the groundwater level by building farm ponds in farmers’ lands.

A scheme titled Raitha Sampada has been announced to promote processing and export of agricultural and horticultural produce at a cost of ₹100 crore through Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation.