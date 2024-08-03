CEA gives nod for DPR of Sharavathi pumped storage project 

After the clearance of legal hurdles, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 2,000 megawatt (MW) Sharavathi Pumped Storage and Hydroelectric project in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. With this, the work on the project is expected to commence soon.

“The Sharavathi Hydro Pump Storage Plant is poised to play a crucial role in the State’s energy landscape, offering a reliable solution for balancing grid stability and meeting peak power demands. With a substantial capacity of 2,000 MW, the plant will leverage the existing Sharavathi river system to store and generate electricity efficiently,” Energy Minister K.J. George said on Friday.

Earlier this year, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) awarded the ₹8,005 crore tender for the project to Hyderabad-based infrastructure company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

Soon after that, Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), Mumbai had contended in court that only 21 days was provided for submitting bids for tender by the KPCL, whereas the minimum period of 30 days should be provided for tenders exceeding ₹2 crore as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Rules, 2000.

While a single judge had dismissed the company’s contention, a Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit had passed an interim order on March 11, keeping in abeyance all actions in respect of the tender and directed all parties to maintain status quo. In its final verdict passed on April 25, the High Court dismissed L&T’s petition and ruled in favour of KPCL.

According to sources, MEIL will now continue the work on the project. “Pumped storage hydel power projects, like the Sharavathi Pump Storage Plant, are known for their flexibility in adapting to fluctuations in electricity demand. During low-demand periods, water is pumped from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When demand peaks, water from the upper reservoir is released to generate electricity, providing a reliable and efficient energy solution,” said officials from the Energy Department.

