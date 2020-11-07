Karnataka

CDPO held on charge of accepting bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Shobha Katti while allegedly accepting a bribe in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district on Saturday.

According to ACB officials, the CDPO allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from Ambika S. Dange for transferring her from Sitalgera village anganwadi centre to Ghodwadi village anganwadi centre. Ms. Ambika agreed to pay the amount in two instalments.

A team led by ACB Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar laid a trap and caught Shobha Katti red-handed while she was allegedly receiving the first instalment of ₹30,000 at her office on Saturday afternoon.

