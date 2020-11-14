CDP to be modified as per GIS

The Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for Hubballi-Dharwad, which was approved in 2019, would be modified as per GIS (Geographic Information System) and sent to the State government for approval, Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) Nagesh Kalburgi has said.

Speaking to presspersons after the monthly meeting of HDUDA here on Friday, Mr. Kalburgi said that the work on conducting GIS survey of property in the twin cities had been entrusted to a private company and the survey had already begun. Subsequently, consultations would be held with all stakeholders and citizens before finalising it by March next, he said.

Clarifying that the drive against illegal layouts would not stop, he said that 177 persons had been issued notice in connection with unauthorised layouts.

Mr. Kalburgi said that the development of unauthorised layouts was growing into a big scam. “Residential layouts are being developed without following the proper procedure and taking permission from the government agencies concerned, and they are sold on ₹ 100 stamp paper. Several people have purchased such plots and built houses, but on records the land remains in the name of the original owner. And, in several cases, such plots have been again sold to others thus creating problems for the occupants. To avoid further problems, it has now been decided to get such land registered in the name of the State government,” he said

Master plan

Earlier, in the monthly meeting, a presentation on the GIS-based master plan for the twin cities was made by a representative of the private agency appointed for the purpose.

Briefing the meeting in which Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar and other elected representatives took part, Town Planning Advisor Narayan Shastry said that the GIS-based master plan would be prepared within the next six months after taking into consideration various factors, including sustainable development.

As per AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Yojna guidelines, GIS-based master plan was compulsory and based on population, Hubballi-Dharwad would be getting the status of metropolitan cities in the coming years.

The twin cities have been growing at a rate of 20 % in the last 10 years, which was indicative of the growth of a medium-level city. Various factors would be kept in mind while preparing the master plan which would be finalised after holding consultations with the stakeholders, he said.