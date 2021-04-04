CD scandal: Woman writes to Police Commissioner accusing SIT of protecting Jarkiholi

The woman in the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has once again expressed her apprehension about the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), this time in a complaint to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. In a signed letter emailed to the officer, she has alleged that there is a “conspiracy” to protect the Minister, while she is being treated as an accused in the case.

According to her lawyer, K.N. Jagadeesh, a physical copy of the letter would be handed over to the Police Commissioner on Monday. In the letter, the woman has stated that though she has appeared in court to record her statement, the SIT has been questioning her every day and keeping her under tight security, while the accused has been questioned only for three hours so far and is moving around freely. “Considering this, I have serious doubts about whether I am the victim or the accused in the case,” she has said.

She has also stated that though her name was not mentioned in the complaint filed by Mr. Jarkiholi with the Sadashivanagar police, the police raided her paying guest accommodation and searched the premises to “destroy the evidence to make me accused in the case”. The letter goes on to state, “In addition to this, there is a deliberate attempt to defame me by releasing fictitious, frivolous and fake information.”

Mr. Jagadeesh said that his client had stated only facts and was being subjected to harassment. “The police are harassing her on the pretext of conducting an inquiry. They are pressuring her so much that she will break down physically and mentally,” he said. “I have serious doubts about the investigation and demand that the High Court monitor the case.”

Incidentally, Mr. Jarkiholi, who had been issued a summons by the SIT to appear before them for questioning on April 2, cited ill health and did not report to the police. The SIT, on Saturday, issued another summons to him to appear before them on Monday. Meanwhile, the woman was questioned on Friday and Saturday.

In the letter, the woman has referenced Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s recent statements on the scandal and said, “This has scared me and I am doubting whether there will be a fair investigation or if the SIT is acting under pressure to protect Ramesh Jarkiholi.”

She has also objected to the appointment of a special public prosecutor in this case without consulting her. This is the second instance when the woman has accused the SIT of being biased and siding with the accused.