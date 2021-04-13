CD scandal: woman rubbishes rumours about her ‘U-turn’

Putting an end to speculation that she had done a U-turn on her earlier statement, the woman who has accused BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual harassment has released a video reaffirming her stand.

In the video released on Tuesday morning, she said she was pained by speculation in a section of the media but she was firm in her statement made under section 164 of CrPC.

She also accused Mr. Jarkiholi of pretending to be infected with the coronavirus to evade arrest in the case.

In March, the woman had appeared before the magistrate and recorded her statement accusing the former minister of sexual harassment after promising her a job.

She had earlier lodged a complaint through her lawyer and an FIR was registered against Mr. Jarkiholi on March 26, based on this. The former Minister has been charged under various sections of IPC, including 354A (sexual harassment) and 376C (sexual intercourse by person in authority). Meanwhile based on complaint by Mr. Jarkiholi, SIT is also investigating allegations of a criminal conspiracy to defame him.

Mr. Jarkiholi, who was Major and Medium Irrigation Minister in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa-led cabinet, had resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal.