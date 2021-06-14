CD scandal: Woman moves HC for quashing of Jarkiholi’s plaint

She alleges that SIT is trying to falsely implicate and arraign her as an accused

Alleging that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) was trying to “falsely implicate and arraign her as an accused” in a complaint of conspiracy and extortion filed by former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the woman connected to the alleged CD scandal case on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking a direction to quash Mr. Jarkiholi’s complaint.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav, before whom the petition came up for hearing, has ordered issue of notice to the Sadashivangar police and Mr. Jarkiholi. The petitioner has also sought stay of investigation into the case registered based on Mr. Jarkiholi’s complaint.

The complaint filed on March 13, 2021, by Mr. Jarkiholi against “unknown persons” was being used as a legal platform to close the case of rape registered against him based on the victim’s complaint filed on March 26, 2021, it was contended in the petition. The petition said the SIT, in its statement filed before the trial court in relation to anticipatory bail of two accused persons in the criminal case registered based on Mr. Jarkiholi’s complaint, discloses that the woman is being “falsely implicated” and “attempt is being made to arraign her as an accused” in the case.

Stating that Mr. Jarkiholi had neither named her nor anyone else in the complaint, the petitioner said that his complaint does not disclose any details of offence, place of occurrence, amount of extortion, details of persons contacted, subject matter of blackmailing/extortion, and this created doubts on commission of offence.

Even though Mr. Jarkiholi had initially termed the intimate video scenes in the CD as “fake and alleged to have been morphed using his photographs”, he later gave statement to the SIT claiming that the “video is genuine having not been morphed” and he claimed of “having consensual sexual intercourse with the petitioner”.

The petitioner also claimed that Mr. Jarkiholi, who had not whispered against any individual in his complaint, later gave a statement to the SIT that “petitioner along with others conspired, honey-trapped him and extorted money from him using the sex video published in the media.

It was alleged in the petition that Mr. Jarkiholi gave a complaint to counter a complaint given by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli (who later withdrew it), even though the police had not registered FIR based on the complaint despite conducting preliminary investigation.