Ramesh Jarkiholi CD scandal: Woman files complaint through lawyer

Hours after releasing a video, the woman in the CD scandal involving former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted a complaint through a lawyer to the Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant, seeking action against the leader.

Taking cognisance, Mr. Pant asked lawyer K.N. Jagadish Kumar to approach Cubbon Park police station to file a complaint.

In the complaint, the woman accused Mr. Jarkiholi of sexually assaulting, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job. The woman said that the MLA had assaulted her twice and even forced her to share private pictures and talk to him. She further stated in the complaint that he made the video to defame her thinking that she may file a complaint.

“I am facing threat to my life and my family hence I request you to take necessary action,” she said in her complaint.

Mr. Jagadish Kumar said that as an advocate he contacted her on Facebook assuring legal help following which she had approached him with a written complaint. He demanded that the police register a complaint, and provide security to her family and to her so that she can appear before the police to give her statement.

It may be recalled that Mr. Kumar, soon after the first video of the woman was released, had met Mr. Pant and submitted a requisition to take up suo motu case as per Nirbhaya guidelines.