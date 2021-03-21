CD scandal: SIT searches businessman’s house

Bengaluru

21 March 2021 02:49 IST

In continuation of the effort to track down the prime suspects in the alleged sex CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the SIT officials on Saturday searched the house of a granite businessman in J.P. Nagar who allegedly provided logistical support to the suspects.

A team of the police visited the house searched the premises and recorded the statements of family members since he was not at home. The businessman was said to have helped the suspects financially but also kept in touch with them eventually.

The suspects are posing a challenge to the SIT by shifting their bases and not using their mobile phones, said sources. The police are anticipating that the accused would come before SIT in a few days.

The woman in the CD is also yet to appear before the police. They suspect that she is with the accused. Meanwhile, SIT officials continued to question Ramesh Jarkiholi for around four hours and recorded his statement.