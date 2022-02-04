CD scandal: Ramesh Jarkiholi gets clean chit from police

Bengaluru

04 February 2022 21:28 IST

This could pave the way for his re-induction into the Ministry

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has filed a ‘B’ report in the case, stating there is no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him.

The report, ready many months ago, was submitted on Friday as the Karnataka High Court on Thursday had allowed SIT to submit its final report before the jurisdictional magistrate, stating that all questions, including jurisdiction of the investigation agency to conduct the probe, would be open to challenge before the magistrate court. The complainant has questioned the formation of SIT.

The clean chit could potentially pave the way for his reinduction into the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet. He had to step down in 2021 following allegations of rape.

A woman had alleged that Mr. Jarkiholi, while he was a Minister, raped her when she approached him for a job. “The probe did not find any evidence to show Mr. Jarkiholi misused his position to have a sexual relationship with her. Many claims made by the woman proved to be false. The investigation indicates there was neither cheating nor force in the relationship,” sources said. Mr. Jarkiholi had been booked under Sections 376C of Indian Penal Code for “sexual intercourse by person in authority”, for cheating and various sections of Information Technology Act, 2000. The police said they found no evidence against him to make a case under any offence he was booked for.

Meanwhile, the probe into the other FIR in which Mr. Jarkiholi alleged blackmail and extortion using the video was still pending, sources said.

The clean chit to Mr. Jarkiholi comes days before Mr. Bommai’s visit to New Delhi where the Cabinet expansion is expected to be discussed. On his part, Mr. Jarkiholi has already intensified lobbying to get back into the Ministry. He recently met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Goa. Mr. Jarkiholi, a key leader who led the rebellion against the Congress-JD(S) coalition Government and played a key role in bringing the BJP to power, resigned as minister in March, 2021, after the sex CD scandal broke out.