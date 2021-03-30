Karnataka

CD scandal: KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar denies allegations

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has denied the allegations made by the parents of the woman in the CD scandal. He said: “I don’t know anything and it’s not related to me.” He was talking to reporters in Mudgal town of Lingsugur taluk, Raichur district, on Monday.

When questioned about the allegations by the parents, he said: “Anybody can say anything unrelated to me as investigation is on. They may have said such things under pressure.”

Mr. Shivakumar said if the parents have evidence, they should submit it to the investigating officers.

