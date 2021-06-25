CD scandal: ‘Ensure no closure reports by SIT’

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 20:23 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday asked the State Advocate-General to ensure that no closure report is filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the probes into the criminal cases registered related to the CD scandal involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued oral direction to A-G Prabjuling K. Navadgi during the hearing of PIL petitions questioning legality of setting up the SIT and seeking transfer of probe to an independent agency.

Though the SIT on June 18 told the court that its investigation was not yet complete into the two criminal cases — one registered based on Mr. Jarkiholi’s complaint and another on the complaint of the woman — the Bench issued oral direction to the A-G as the woman’s advocate expressed apprehension about possibility of the SIT filling closure reports.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Bench passed the order tagging on the two independent petitions filed by the victim — one questioning legality of setting up the SIT on the instruction of the Home Minister, who acted on the plea of Mr. Jarkiholi, and another seeking quashing of a case registered on Mr. Jarkiholi’s complaint of extortion.