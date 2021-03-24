CD scandal: Cong. complains to ED

Bengaluru

24 March 2021 02:34 IST

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its probe into the alleged money laundering involved in the CD scandal in which former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is accused of sexually exploiting a women by promising a job.

KPCC publicity committee Bengaluru general secretary Y. Puttaraju and others in a petition to the Joint Director, ED, Bengaluru, said Mr. Jarkiholi held a press conference on March 9, 2021, and claimed that money ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore was spent and two flats were given to the woman for preparing the CD and fixing him in the scandal.

Based on Mr. Jarkiholi’s statement, the Congress urged the ED to register a case and conduct a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

