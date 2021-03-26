CD scandal case: Woman releases third video saying she will file a complainant against Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi. File.

26 March 2021 13:50 IST

The release of multiple videos is proving to be an embarrassment to the Special Investigation Team who are yet to track the woman

A day after she released a second video on social media questioning the police investigation and seeking protection for her family, the woman in the CD scandal involving the former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi released a third video on Friday. She announced that she would be filing a complaint against Mr. Jarkiholi through her advocate.

She thanked people for their support without which she would not have had the courage to carry on fighting. In the clip, she said she has been living in fear for the last 24 hours, but the support of others has given her the courage to file a police complaint.

Sources say, if a complaint is lodged with the police, it will change the course of the investigation as the police will have to file an FIR, and the minister will be booked. The release of multiple videos is proving to be an embarrassment to the Special Investigation Team who have yet to track the woman.

Reacting to the second video, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the SIT was conducting an impartial investigation and would focus on bringing out the truth.