CD scandal allegations: I don’t know anything, says DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has denied allegations made by the parents of the woman in the CD scandal episode and said “I don’t know anything and it was not related to me.”

He was talking to reporters in Mudgal town in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Monday.

Mr .Shivakumar was here to participate in the nomination process by the Congress candidate Basanagowda Turvihal for the Maski by-election.

On the allegations by the parents of the woman, he said “Anybody can say anything which is not related to me as the investigation is on. They may have said it under the pressure.”

The KPCC president said that “We will win Maski by-election. People are watching the failure of the BJP government at the Centre and State as well and elect our candidates in three constituencies in the by-polls, with the highest margin”