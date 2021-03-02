CD lands Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a spot

Days ahead of the Budget session, an activist from Bengaluru on Monday approached Police Commissioner Kamal Pant seeking a detailed probe on Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi, who allegedly abused a woman and sought sexual favours from her in return for a government job.

The victim, however, had recorded the incidents, a clip of which was doing the rounds on social media. Fearing for life and allegedly facing threats from the Minister, her family approached activist Dinesh Kallahalli who sought a police probe. “I have submitted the video and audio clips of the alleged incident to the commissioner seeking a probe,” he said.

While the Minister was not available for comment, Congress activists by late evening began protests demanding his resignation.