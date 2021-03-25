CD episode: Woman releases another video, doubts credibility of SIT investigation

BENGALURU

25 March 2021 14:00 IST

She seeks adequate protection for her parents

In a major twist to the ongoing investigation, the woman in the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi released another video on Thursday in which she expressed doubt over the credibility of investigation by the SIT and sought protection to her family.

This is the second video released by the woman seeking protection.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the missing complaint filed by her family, she said: “My family did not give complaint on their own”, without elaborating.

“The security of my family is most important”, she said requesting Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and Ramesh Kumar, and women’s organisations to help her.

She further said that the safety of her parents is important and she would come before the SIT only after security is provided to her parents.

“I had sent a video to SIT on March 12 addressing the Home Minister, seeking protection. But the video was made public 30 minutes after Jarkiholi filed a complaint. This has raised doubts on whom the SIT is protecting,” she said in the video released a day after the legislature session was abruptly adjourned seven days ahead of the schedule following a stalemate over the CD issue.

It may be recalled that the woman had earlier released a video requesting the Home Minister to provide security. In that video, she had accused Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi of cheating her by promising a government job.

The SIT on Wednesday took the mobile phone of Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi to analyse the data to ascertain his communication details with the woman and others.